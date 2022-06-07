June 7, 2022

HMM: Russia’s invasion after 100 days: Ukraine goes on the offensive. “The battle for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery. It’s not the lightning-quick takedown Russian President Vladimir Putin intended. But former CIA Director David Petraeus says there’s no denying Russian progress. . . . The Ukrainians have now gone on the offensive, both in the South (against the Russian-held city of Kherson), and in the north (outside Kharkiv). Petreaus said it is an attempt to outflank the Russians.”

The overall tone of this suggests the Russians are doing better than you might think, despite having failed at their original plan.