June 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: A friend sends this from California.

Heck, I paid $5.19 for premium yesterday in Knoxville, where gas is usually cheap.

Plus: Father on MSNBC Summarizes How Bad Democrats Are Getting Shellacked in November With One Perfect Sentence. “One administration had cheaper gas and this administration has more expensive gas.”

Why aren’t American voters appreciating Biden’s self-declared “incredible transition?!” Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition’ of the US economy away from fossil fuels.