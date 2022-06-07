June 7, 2022

OKAY, BUT WHY IS THIS NEEDED? Texas State Rep to File Legislation Banning Drag Shows For Children.

I’m not disputing it happens. Of course it does. What I’m saying is:Why does the left feel the need to do this. I followed a thread on twitter, and every leftist NPC would come in and say it was a beautiful thing, because if kids wanted to do this when they grew up, they’d know it was accepted.

Okaaaay. So, in case the little boy grows up to dress like a vaguely offensive and cartoonish portrayal of a “woman”, it’s really important to have him know at three that this is okay? Why? What else are we going to expose them to before five? Wearing chicken costumes? Ministry of silly walks? Putting carrots up their noses? I mean, they might want to do that as adults, and we certainly don’t want them to think that’s frowned upon. Perhaps we should add wearing clown shoes and spouting Marxist talking points to this curriculum. After all, if we’re lucky, by the time the kids are grown Marx will be frowned upon.