TRUST THE EXPERTS, THEY CARE ABOUT YOUR SAFETY AND WELLBEING: Judicial Watch Uncovers Dozens of Records of Illegal Molecular Research Reported to NIH. “Judicial Watch announced today that it received 2369 pages of records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealing over two dozen cases where research involving recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid (r/sNA) molecules was conducted in America without proper approval and in violation of NIH guidelines.”