June 6, 2022

THE “SLIGHT TO ISLAM” THAT EVERYONE CONDEMNS BUT NO ONE REPEATS OR EXPLAINS: “I have now read several reports on the subject of this ‘slight to Islam’ and not one of the articles have told me what was said or what the insulting words actually were.” “Why? Are we so afraid of offending Muslims that the words cannot be repeated even in a news article? This is not the way of modern western countries. If this were about a perceived insult to the Catholic Church or a Pentecostal Church, I have no doubt we would have been given the bald facts – including what was actually said that caused offence. We should stop tip-toeing around Islam.”

When you combine a modest but credible threat of violence with a near certainty of being called a bigot, you can control pretty much everything the press does.