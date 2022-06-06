June 6, 2022

ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL GOVERNANCE IS A SCAM TO AVOID ACCOUNTABILITY TO SHAREHOLDERS: Jeffrey Carter: ESG Has A Comeuppance

Does It Surprise Any Objective Investor? “ESG is just crony capitalism with a different name. . . . When the crap hits the fan, people want return. If there is one good thing about the inflation we are experiencing is the cold slap in the face it’s giving to a lot of ideas that are simply stupid and misplaced, like ESG. Mr. Market does things differently. My hope is Mr. Market disciplines the ESG crowd mercilessly.”