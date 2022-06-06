June 6, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION TURNS INTO MCDONALD’S BUT WITHOUT THE QUALITY CONTROL: The Big Quit: Even Tenure-Line Professors Are Leaving Academe. ‘Why Would I Want To Improve Faculty Morale? I Want These People To Leave.’

Also, unlike academic administrators, McDonald’s managers are generally capable of doing every job in the place.

Anyway, if you’re tenured and miserable, you should make a hobby of making the lives of the administrators above you miserable. The university bureaucracy offers endless opportunities to do so. Spread the pain!