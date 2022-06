AND WHEN DOES HE PROMISE TO BE WALKED TIED TO THE TAIL OF A DONKEY BEING WHIPPED UNTIL THE BLOOD RUNS FREELY? Fauci Promises to Retire by 2024 “No Matter Who Is President”.

I mean, I’d prefer if he was tried for the damage done to the country and the world, but I think the legal situation is murky, so…. Whipping would do.