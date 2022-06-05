June 5, 2022

A FRIEND OBSERVES:

I’m beginning to think that the short-term goal of Democrats is to get Republicans to give in on red flag laws as their “compromise,” and in return the Dems will make a lot of noise about keeping their hands off the 2nd Amendment.

However red flag laws are blatantly unconstitutional, and are an easy back door for the government to confiscate your guns: they get an anonymous tip that you are a dangerous extremist – after all you were spotted at one of three Stop the Steal marches with over 100,000 participants each – and therefore they need to take away your guns before you commit an unspecified act of sedition.

(It’s ok, if the tip doesn’t pan out, you get them back. Uh huh. How much effort does it take to get off the no-fly list once you’ve been put there erroneously?)