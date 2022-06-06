June 6, 2022

JOEL KOTKIN: America’s great cities are gripped by decline and disorder: Voters have had enough of ‘progressive’ leaders who are presiding over spiralling violence and crime. “For the past decade, America’s urban centres have been increasingly run by ‘progressive’ activists. Yet today, as US cities reel from collapsed economies, rising crime and pervasive corruption, there’s something of a revolt brewing, the success of which may well determine the role and trajectory of our great urban centres. . . . Even the denizens of left-leaning cities are rethinking progressivism. Last year, Austin – Texas’ blue capital – rescinded provisions, backed by progressives, that allowed vast homeless encampments to spring up across the city. Earlier this year, similarly left-leaning Seattle removed its ultra-progressive district attorney and Buffalo voters defeated a socialist-backed Democrat in favour of a moderate African American. Even in San Francisco, progressive school-board members were overwhelmingly defeated in February 2022 – an ominous development for Boudin’s chances next week. We could be seeing the beginning of a sea change in urban politics.”

Even a flatworm is smart enough to turn away from pain.