THE KIND OF JUDGMENT WE WANT FROM AMERICA’S LEADERS: Fetterman Admits He Avoided Heart Treatment Then ‘Almost Died.’ “Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke days before winning the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, revealed Friday that he ignored a diagnosed heart condition for five years. As a result, Fetterman admitted, he ‘almost died’ last month. ‘I didn’t do what the doctor told me. But I won’t make that mistake again, he said in a statement.”