June 6, 2022

DEMAND FOR RACISM IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY, DRAWING IN COUNTERFEIT GOODS: Police: Racial taunts against black/Hispanic HS football team never happened.

Claims of racial taunts against a mostly black and Hispanic Boston-area high school football team are bogus, police say.

Last fall, coaches from Roxbury Prep alleged they and their team were “targeted repeatedly” by spectators’ taunts from rival Georgetown High School.

But according to 60 pages of documents from Georgetown police, there is no evidence to support these claims, the Boston Globe reports. If anything, the police report notes the game’s referees said they were subjected to “angry shouts” by the Roxbury coaches regarding their “racially discriminatory” officiating.

Police interviewed over 30 people who attended the game and not one said they heard racial slurs. One Georgetown fan who’s active in Black Lives Matter activities said that if she had heard any slurs she “would have addressed it right away.”