June 5, 2022

EZRA KLEIN CALLS BEARING A CHILD AN ACT OF HOPE, gets shamed as a rape-denier. “The ignorance and lack of empathy is simply astounding. Always? ‘Always’ refers to all of human history, replete with slavery, rape, the subordination of women, and the lack of perfect birth control and the freedom to use it. You didn’t need hope! What drivel is this? I know, women’s emancipation is not Klein’s focus. He just forgot about it. Outrageously!”

Well, when you’re writing about climate change you’re bound to say something dumb.