June 5, 2022

IN RUSSIA: “At least 50 people face prison sentences of up to either 10 years or five years hard labor, or fines of as much as $77,000, for spreading ‘false information’ about the military.”

But there are plenty of people in our establishment who want to import this approach to America. “This is terrible. It’s happening in Russia. And yet, it’s not that far from what is taking hold in the United States. We are losing our commitment to freedom of speech, and many of us have taken up the cause of suppressing what we think of as ‘false information.’ It’s easy to see from a long distance that a crackdown on ‘false information’ crushes the process of truth-seeking. I’d like to think that recognizing the destructive policy in this distant enemy country could help Americans see the need to restore our commitment to freedom of speech.”