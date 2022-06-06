June 6, 2022

ICYMI: MARK JUDGE: Hang Michael Avenatti Around the Media’s Neck Until Christ Returns in Glory. “Never let the media forget their worship of this idiot, which included suggesting Avenatti might make a good future president. Oh yes, and breathless pillow talk about him as ‘the savior of the Republic.’ Bring Avenatti up to Ronan Farrow, the crooked opposition researcher who in May of 2018 dined out with Michael Avenatti. Remind CNN, NBC, ABC, the Washington Post and New York Times that they made this man their hero. Forget Walter Cronkite, Avenatti should be their icon.”