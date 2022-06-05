«
»

June 5, 2022

FOR ANYONE WHO UNDERSTANDS THE SCIENCE THESE ARE THE DREAMS OF SCIENTIFIC ILLITERATES:  The Top 10 Creepiest & Most Dystopian Things Pushed By The World Economic Forum.

This is a ghost dance of multinational Stalinists.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:30 am
