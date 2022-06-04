June 4, 2022

YEP: The Mainstream Media Lost the Depp-Heard Trial/And the lifestyle influencers turned court correspondents won.

Plus, from the top-rated comment: “”The ‘mainstream media’ coverage seemed to start with the assumption that Heard was 100% truthful, Depp was as good as a convicted abuser, and that all cases of women accusing men of abuse should be taken at face value without any effort of proof or consistency…. Tiktokkers covering it while potentially coming from their own subjective positions seemed to understand the trial better than the mainstream media which decided from the beginning that Heard was 100% the victim and continues to see anything other than that as somehow setting back the Me Too cause rather than strengthening it by sorting through false or seriously questionable accusations with care and focusing on clearer cut cases of pattern abuse.”