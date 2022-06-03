June 3, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (CONT’D): 2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread. “Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the United States, and officials are considering the possibility the virus has been circulating undetected for some time.”

Two thoughts: (1) If it’s circulating undetected, as Covid did, does that suggest it’s less serious than originally thought, as Covid turned out to be? And (2) Having squandered public trust, the public health people are likely to be ignored.