June 3, 2022

WAPO: WE ARE ALL SOCIALISTS NOW — Complete with Maoist Struggle Sessions: Washington Post spirals out of control after a writer retweets a ‘reprehensible’ joke about women.

A spokesperson for the Washington Post issued an apology after a writer retweeted a sexist joke and other writers at the news outlet objected vocally on Twitter.

Dave Weigel retweeted a joke about women on Friday and immediately regretted it after he was criticized heavily for joking on Twitter.

Weigel deleted the tweet, but it was saved for posterity by random people on Twitter and other writers at the outlet, like Felicia Sonmez, who objected to the sexist message.

“Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual,” read the tweet.

“Fantastic to work at a news outlet where retweets like this are allowed!” replied Sonmez sarcastically.

“Or perhaps @daveweigel the correct diagnosis: they’re just not that into you,” responded Stephanie Ruhl, the MSNBC host.

Kristine Coratti Kelly, a Wapo spokesperson, quickly issued an apology for the offensive joke tweet.

“Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demeaning language or actions like that will not be tolerated,” said Kelly.