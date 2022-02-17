February 17, 2022

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DOXXING: Washington Post seeks to dox and shame donors to Canadian freedom protesters.

After crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo was hacked over the weekend and information was leaked about who had donated to the Canadian truckers’ freedom convoy, the CBC and CTV both began contacting those donors. Now the Washington Post has joined their ranks and are contacting people to ask why they donated.

An email shared by journalist Saagar Enjeti appeared to be by a reporter with the Washington Post, who said they were “writing about leaked data on GiveSendGo contributions to the trucker convoy in Canada.

“Your name and email address are associated with a $40 contribution. Could you please tell me if this matches your records, and either call or reply to this email to share what motivated you to contribute to the campaign?”

At the dawn of the Obama era, the Washington Post, via its then-sister publication Newsweek declared “We Are All Socialists Now.” Now we know they had East Germany in mind as their target nation.