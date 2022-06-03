June 3, 2022

HORRIBLE FOR THE WORKING CLASS: The Joe Biden Economy: He Doesn’t Get It. “In the past few days, luminaries like Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk, have warned of a coming financial hurricane. My guess is investors that are heavy in cash are waiting like vultures to pounce. I don’t think Dimon and Musk would agree on politics and I notice JP Morgan isn’t Tesla’s banker but they seem to agree we are in for some tough times. Goldman Sachs CEO echoed them and we are seeing other CEO’s on earnings calls talk about the difficulty going forward. For what it’s worth, I bought more puts yesterday on the S+P during the rally. . . . I drove across the country a couple of weeks ago. People are hurting. You can tell. Especially when you chat with the small business owners.”

Plus: “I was wondering when there would be a ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ moment in the Joe Biden Economy. I think it might have been when government officials and Limousine Liberals said to ‘just breast feed’.”