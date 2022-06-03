June 3, 2022

«
WHAT IS SHAVOUT ABOUT? Jeff Dunetz of The Lid explains it all for us Gentiles, most of whom may not realize it begins tomorrow. Hint: It has to do with the giving of the Torah, one of the foundational documents of Western civilization.

