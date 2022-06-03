June 3, 2022

CHUTZPAH: ACLU sues Johnny Depp seeking legal expenses for Amber Heard case. “The ACLU shouldn’t have been surprised to be called to testify in the trial, or to turn over documents about the donation. It was already involved from the beginning of the case since ACLU staff helped Amber Heard write the op-ed published in the Washington Post in 2018. That op-ed started this whole legal battle in the first place.”

Plus: “Remember when the ACLU was just an organization that fought in free speech battles and First Amendment rights for anyone and everyone? Now its reputation takes hits for its move to politicize issues. Why were they involved in the op-ed in the first place? There’s no indication that the piece was Heard’s idea. It was the ACLU’s idea to promote gender justice issues during the Trump administration in 2018.”

All the institutions have been corrupted.