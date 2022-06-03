June 3, 2022

A FOUR MONTH “INVESTIGATION.” ACTUALLY, THEY JUST WAITED UNTIL THE STUDENTS WERE GONE TO MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT. Georgetown Law School Reinstates Ilya Shapiro Following Four Month Investigation Into Justice Jackson Tweet. Then the decision was based on a technicality — that Shapiro technically wasn’t an employeee yet when he tweeted — that was apparent on day one.

A school that’s that afraid of its own students is admitting the wrong people, and hiring the wrong people as administrators.