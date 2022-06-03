«
»

June 3, 2022

NOT SUS AT ALL:  The left’s war against conservative DAs investigating election fraud, and against lawyers who would defend conservatives.

Only perfectly innocent people refuse to have investigations for fraud, right?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:30 am
