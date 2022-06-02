June 2, 2022

MY NEW YORK POST COLUMN: School shootings show our leaders, not Americans, are the moral failures.

It’s a standard pattern. After a tragedy like the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, pundits, journalists and politicians come forward to say that the event is evidence of some deep moral failure, a flaw in America’s soul. Predictably enough, of course, they then preach that salvation can only come by doing what they want.

But when the facts come in, it invariably turns out that the tragedy doesn’t stem from a spiritual failing in America but rather from the fact that some (most?) of our institutions are run by creeps, crooks and incompetents.