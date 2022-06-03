«
»

June 3, 2022

RUN ON THIS, DEMOCRATS: Dem Congressman Warns America: We Will Stop at Nothing Until We Confiscate Your Guns.

Meanwhile, I’ve seen this on various social media. (Note: Not an actual Peanuts cartoon, but a parody . . . )

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
