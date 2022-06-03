June 3, 2022

MICHAEL S. MALONE: Interviewing Julia Child.

Got a call from an old college buddy of mine who now lives in Hawaii. He apparently turned on CNN’s new Julia Child documentary (it premiered May 30) and got a surprise. It seems there is a scene — which now has more than 1.1 million views on YouTube — in which Ms. Child talks about her love of Mcdonald’s french fries . . . and how disappointed she was when Mickey D’s stopped using lard to cook them.

I know that clip well, because I was Julia’s interviewer. . . .

Before the shoot, when we were asked if we wanted something to drink, Julia immediately asked for a martini.