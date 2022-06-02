June 2, 2022

WHEN LIBERTARIANS BECOME WOKE-ITARIANS: Cato Institute, leading filer of court briefs, loses its principles. “16 other amicus briefs were filed this week in the Supreme Court, in support of the free-speech argument — by civil liberties groups, a gay law professor, conservative and religious groups, and state legislators. But not by the Cato Institute. It would have taken the Cato Institute virtually no effort to simply resubmit its earlier brief.”

The thing about the libertarian establishment, like the GOP establishment, is that it’s mostly made up of members of the Gentry Class who retain strong tribal/class loyalties to Gentry Class values, regardless of their ostensible political leanings.