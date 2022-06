THE PUBLIC’S GULLIBILITY IS UNDERPERFORMING ESTABLISHMENT EXPECTATIONS: Poll: Strong majority favor arming teachers. “The demographic split here is interesting. While you would never guess it by listening to all of the coverage at CNN or the Washington Post, nearly half of the Democrats canvassed in this survey are open to arming teachers. Perhaps even more surprising is the 67.5 percent of Republicans who were in favor of the idea. (I had assumed it would be higher.)”