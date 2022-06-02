June 2, 2022

SHE’S NOT THE ONLY WOMAN WHO’S SEEN THIS DONE TO A MALE SHE LOVES: What Princeton Did to My Husband.

Husbands, sons, brothers, friends, we see the system come for them. And trust me, that thing about the peaceful planet of women? Poppycock. Female vengeance burns slower and sometimes underhanded, but it burns very thoroughly. When these woke lovies find themselves torn limb from limb it will be middle aged women who have had enough of this. And it will be with our bare, short-nailed hands.