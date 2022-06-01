June 1, 2022

TO BE FAIR, THEY’RE RIGHT: Top Russian Military Brass Caught Venting: ‘You’re Fucked, Putin—Motherfucker!’ “Two high-ranking Russian military officers have been caught shit-talking Kremlin leadership in unimaginably colorful language. The two colonels blast the defense minister and lash out at that ‘motherfucker’ Vladimir Putin for his poor strategy in Ukraine, according to a leaked recording of a phone conversation. While Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies have routinely reported on plunging morale among rank-and-file Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, many of whom have been heard complaining of dysfunction in intercepted communications, the latest audio appears to be the first to expose frustrations among high-ranking officers.”