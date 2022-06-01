June 1, 2022

MORE ON THAT UVALDE DOOR THAT DIDN’T LOCK: “Most people are correctly saying that if we want to prevent future school shootings, we need to understand how they happen and what went wrong in new systems and training that should supposedly prevent these events. But that requires a thorough and competent investigation, a task currently seeming almost impossible when people are apparently either lying to cover their own backsides or are extraordinarily incompetent. (Perhaps a combination of both.) . . . And the fact that the school district police are no longer answering questions or cooperating with the investigation probably tells us all we need to know.”

As I said earlier, the media/pundit spin on these kinds of tragedies is that they reveal some deep flaw in the American soul, when it always turns out that we’re just governed by crooks and idiots. If there’s a flaw in our soul, it’s that we tolerate these people in power.

UPDATE: Of course: Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting.