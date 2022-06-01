June 1, 2022

SALENA ZITO ON THE RISE OF SEN. TIM SCOTT.

Tim Scott knows the hassle that comes with being both black and conservative. Recently “The View” host Sunny Hostin said that being a black Republican is an oxymoron, and Scott, who is the only black Republican in the US senate, just shook his head.

“The comments are ridiculous,” he said.

The GOP has “championed causes for underserved communities and minority communities that have been really hammered under President Biden,” he said, before pointing to rising inflation and how the average person can barely afford to put gas in the car, use energy in their house, pay for their health care and take care of any other expenses.

“Contrast that against what happened when we were in the majority for 2016 to 2020, where we saw African American unemployment go to the lowest level ever recorded in the history of the country,” he said.

“The only question I have for those pundits on TV is why aren’t they conservative?” he asked.