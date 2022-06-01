June 1, 2022

RATS PREPARING TO JUMP THE BIDEN SHIP: The problem is other rats will jump onboard to continue the madness. Ron Klain, His Fraudulency’s current White House Chief of Staff, reportedly has decided to leave the administration after the midterms (given his tenure, that’s the least he can do).

But guess who the insiders are pointing to as a potential Klain successor? Andrew Stiles says it’s Anita Dunn. Yes, that Anita Dunn of “Oh, Chairman Mao is one of my two favorite political philosophers” fame. She also was a damage control advisor to sexual harassment expert Harvey Weinstein.