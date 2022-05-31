May 31, 2022

ALSO, THE ECONOMY IS GREAT AND OUR FOREIGN POLICY IS A SUCCESS: Greenwald: Democrats “Priming” People To Believe The Country Is In A Slump “Because You’re Too Dumb To Understand Your Own Lives.” “The Democrats lost an election they never expected to lose. They basically lost to a reality TV show host when Hillary Clinton had all the backing of the establishment in the world. And instead of asking, what is it about our ideology that ruled the country for eight years, that drove people away from us into Donald Trump’s arms, they instead decided they were going to blame everybody else.”

Well, he’s not wrong.