I’M COMFORTED TO KNOW THAT THE EXPERTS HAVE NOTICED THE INFLATION AT LAST: Fed Governor Christopher Waller says he’s prepared to take rates past ‘neutral’ to fight inflation.

Flashback: “At this point in 1980, the federal funds interest rate was nearly 20% as the Fed at least tried to tame inflation. ‘The current federal funds rate as of March 11, 2022 is 0.08%.'”