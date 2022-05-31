May 31, 2022

I THOUGHT CLIMATE WAS CONTROLLED BY ANCIENT SUVs: Scientists shine new light on role of Earth’s orbit in the fate of ancient ice sheets. “In a new study published today in the journal Science, the team from Cardiff University has been able to pinpoint exactly how the tilting and wobbling of the Earth as it orbits around the Sun has influenced the melting of ice sheets in the Northern Hemisphere over the past 2 million years or so. Scientists have long been aware that the waxing and waning of massive Northern Hemisphere ice sheets results from changes in the geometry of Earth’s orbit around the Sun.”