May 31, 2022

THE HITS KEEP COMING: More Shoes Drop in the Paul Pelosi Arrest Story.

For some reason that hasn’t been fully explained yet, it took law enforcement officers more than four hours to book him after he was arrested. He wasn’t booked until 4:13 a.m. Was he resisting a breathalyzer? Causing a problem? Were they debating whether or not to charge him? It’s not clear. And if he was still blowing more than 0.08 after that time, what was he like at the time of the crash? He was released about three hours after he was booked on $5000 bail.

But now there’s more information on the accident. Pelosi was allegedly driving drunk when he piloted a 2021 Porsche through a stop sign while crossing State Route 29 and drove right into the path of an oncoming car driven by Jesus Lopez, 48, at about 10:26 p.m. So based on the report, Pelosi allegedly caused the crash. Notice he wasn’t driving an electric vehicle, but a nice gas-guzzling new Porsche. . . .

Nancy Pelosi isn’t talking about her husband’s arrest. She has no problem going after anyone and everyone else, but his arrest, she’s calling a “private matter.”