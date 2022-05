THE GREENS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN A COMMIE FIFTH COLUMN, RIGHT? Joel Kotkin: Green Rope-a-Dope: China Watches as America Greens. “Amid near-hysterical reporting about the climate, the U.S., and much of the West, is embracing willy-nilly policies likely to weaken our economy and boost China’s ascendancy at the expense of democracy and market economies.” They’re likely to do that because they’re designed to do that.