May 30, 2022

DERMATOLOGISTS HATE THE SUN: Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist. “A new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found a sharp rise in both tanning and number of sunburns last year, compared to 2020.”

Maybe people don’t trust health “experts” as much after the last couple of years. And maybe they shouldn’t: “Avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor of a similar magnitude as smoking, in terms of life expectancy.” That’s right, the increased health risks from insufficient Vitamin D vastly outweigh the risks of a bit of sun exposure. It’s not that the sun is risk-free, but the dermatologists have made avoiding it a religion, rather than a matter of science.

Related: “Women who stay out of the sun are increasing their risk of developing breast cancer, a new study suggests.”

