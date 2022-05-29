May 29, 2022

DEMENTIA OR DISHONESTY? WHO CAN TELL ANYMORE? Did Lyin’ Biden do it again? Story told to Naval Academy grads stuns reporters. “Biden told the midshipmen that he applied to the Naval Academy in 1965. He told a tale of applying to the Academy with a letter from then-Delaware Senator J. Caleb Boggs. However, in 1965, Biden graduated from the University of Delaware. He wouldn’t have been applying for graduate courses at the Naval Academy because there were none. The tale was an odd one, mixing his dream of playing football with his interest in the Naval Academy.”

But that wasn’t the only creepy thing: Joe Biden’s Whispered Remark During Naval Academy Grad Speech Is Raising Eyebrows.

He went off speech at the end of his time up at the podium, going as far as to whisper a one-liner into the microphone. “And, by the way, once you’re commissioned, remember: I’m your Commander-in-Chief,” Biden whispered into the microphone after his speech. “So don’t ask me too tough a question, okay?” . . . While President Joe Biden has been known for making a gaffe or two during his speeches, some people online reacted to his whispered comments during the graduation ceremony, with some going as far to say that it was “creepy.”

Joe’s a creepy guy. The dementia just lets it shine through a bit more.