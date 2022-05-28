May 28, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: No One Is Talking About This. “I have been looking for some good data on food. Frankly, I have seen my grocery bill go up quite a bit and I am trying to figure out if I should stockpile foodstuffs or not.”

Plus: “I used to trade Lean Hogs, so I watched the food supply stuff relatively closely. I have heard that if you want a slot at the slaughterhouse this year, you are out of luck if you don’t have one. It’s hearsay for me as I don’t have good data on anything but my guess is that livestock farmers are going to really cull their herds this year. It’s just too expensive to feed them. Short term, that might drive meat prices down. Long term, they will skyrocket. If you look at futures prices for lean hogs, that’s what they are telling you.”