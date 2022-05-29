May 29, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: USDA Raises Food Price Forecast to Highest Level in 42 Years, Third Wave of U.S. Food Inflation Will Dwarf Prior Price Increases. “We are talking about future retail food prices that were simply unfathomable last year. You know how much prices at the supermarket have increased in the last six months. Double that, and there’s your estimation for food prices later this fall.”

Totally, completely unrelated: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.