SHOULDA BEEN MORE THAN ALMOST: “There was almost a mutiny”: Uvalde cop says force is furious that they were held back. “Judge for yourself whether People magazine’s source is telling the truth or whether this is self-serving spin to deflect blame now that the Uvalde PD has become a national laughingstock.”

Plus: “You’ve got a ballistic vest. You know what the kids have? Crayons.”

And: “I don’t know how this town and its police force will ever again coexist happily.”