May 29, 2022
LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: LaGuardia High School in NYC in uproar over ‘equitable’ academics.
At this rate it’ll become infamous.
The academic debasement of LaGuardia High School — Manhattan’s renowned “Fame school” — is accelerating, parents fear, as woke principal Yeou-Jey Vasconcelos makes plans to slash its demanding 10-period schedule down to eight periods a day for most students.
“It’s just another example of this principal’s attack on academic excellence,” one parent raged. “She’s big on equity — which in practice tends to mean bringing everyone down rather than helping some students rise up.”
The new “equitable” schedule will force the city’s best and brightest artsy scholars — who take at least three periods of dance, music, visual art, or theater classes every day — to miss out on core college-prep classes such as science and math, simply for lack of time.
“Teachers have been warning students and parents that the eight-period day will decimate academics at LaGuardia,” a furious mom told The Post. “Not just advanced academics, but all academics.”
Actually it will double-decimate them, since it will reduce them not by 1/10, but by 2/10.