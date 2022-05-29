May 29, 2022

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: LaGuardia High School in NYC in uproar over ‘equitable’ academics.

At this rate it’ll become infamous.

The academic debasement of LaGuardia High School — Manhattan’s renowned “Fame school” — is accelerating, parents fear, as woke principal Yeou-Jey Vasconcelos makes plans to slash its demanding 10-period schedule down to eight periods a day for most students.

“It’s just another example of this principal’s attack on academic excellence,” one parent raged. “She’s big on equity — which in practice tends to mean bringing everyone down rather than helping some students rise up.”

The new “equitable” schedule will force the city’s best and brightest artsy scholars — who take at least three periods of dance, music, visual art, or theater classes every day — to miss out on core college-prep classes such as science and math, simply for lack of time.

“Teachers have been warning students and parents that the eight-period day will decimate academics at LaGuardia,” a furious mom told The Post. “Not just advanced academics, but all academics.”