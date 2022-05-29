May 29, 2022

SOMETHING NEW IN SHOTGUNS: Mossberg’s 590S: Short-Shell Specialist. “These new modifications have no noticeable impact on the function of the shotgun. All of the controls operate in typical 590 fashion with no levers, buttons or accessories that have to be adjusted in order to run the gun with short shells. In fact, 1¾”, 2¾” and 3″ shells can be mixed together and loaded into the magazine in any order the operator prefers. While the levels of felt recoil will change with mixed shells, the smooth feel and reliable feeding when cycling the action remains consistent, regardless of shell length.” 13 rounds of 12 gauge could come in handy.