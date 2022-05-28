May 28, 2022

THE FICUS IS MAKING OIL EXPENSIVE, IS ALL: America’s Pain at the Pump is Due to The ‘Incredible Transition That is Taking Place,’ Biden Admits.

Their sacred writ promises that if you have to pay a lot more for gas, you’ll move to the city, and live in a tiny apartment, and take the bus everywhere. All of you. I mean. You can take the bus out to your farm and…. what?

Yeah. Their sacred writ was written by Occasional Cortex. On the bathroom wall. And I wouldn’t look too closely on what she wrote it with.