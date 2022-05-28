May 28, 2022

I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT PLANET THIS PERSON IS FROM: Wind and Solar Will Have to Wait.

Sure. Wind and solar won’t work, but trying to revive the 70s lie that we’re running out of oil to give coverage to the heinous behavior of the administration is as much a non-starter as telling us there was no fraud on the 20 elections. Dudes, give it up. We saw it happening, in front of G-d and everybody. Preventing people from drilling from oil and limiting oil transport is not an oil shortage. It’s criminal behavior designed to destroy this country. Next he’s going to say the border just can’t be defended. (Spits.) Where do these pudding heads come from?