May 27, 2022

GOOD WOMAN WITH A GUN: West Virginia Police Say Woman With CCW Stopped a Mass Shooting, Saved Lives. “Police say Dennis Butler returned after being lectured about speeding through an apartment complex where kids were playing. He parked his car and began shooting at a graduation party with an AR-15. A woman among the group of 30 to 40 people saw Butler, 37, in his back seat firing on the group. Instead of running, Hazelett said, she engaged the threat, shooting and killing him.”

Outperforming — and outmanning — the entire Uvalde police department.